Pakistani National Arrested in Plot to Assassinate Trump

jalil Afridi

Washington DC: A Pakistani national, Asif Merchant, was arrested last month for plotting to assassinate former President Donald Trump and other public officials, according to a criminal complaint unsealed in Brooklyn federal court. Merchant, with purported ties to Iran, flew to the U.S. from Pakistan to recruit hitmen for the alleged plot. He contacted an individual who was a confidential FBI informant, detailing his plan to carry out the assassination. Merchant, 46, is charged with murder for hire.

Merchant was apprehended on July 12, a day before Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump was shot in the ear. The arrest is part of the Justice Department’s ongoing efforts to counter Iran’s retaliation attempts for the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Attorney General Merrick Garland emphasized the department’s commitment to preventing such threats against American citizens, while Breon Peace, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, highlighted Merchant’s plan to murder U.S. government officials on American soil.

After arriving in the U.S. from Iran in April, Merchant contacted someone he believed could assist with his plot, only to find out it was a confidential source working with law enforcement. In June, Merchant met with undercover FBI agents posing as hitmen, paying them $5,000 as an advance for the assassinations. He planned to leave the country after the killings, but was arrested on July 12.

This case underscores the FBI’s dedication to protecting the nation from both domestic and international threats. Despite no final target being selected by the time of his planned departure, the arrest may explain heightened security at Trump’s rally, where a separate assassination attempt occurred. The investigation found no link between Merchant and Thomas Crooks, the individual who shot at Trump during the rally.

Foreign office of Pakistan stated that they are in touch with the U.S. authorities and are waiting for further details.