Pakistani Pashtuns talking to TTP directly

Jalil Afridi

WASHINGTON DC: Sev-eral Pashtuns and Tribals from Pakistan have started talking to leadership of Te-hrike Taliban Pakistan (TT-P) directly and have asked them to avoid getting invo-lved in terrorist activities in the area.

These negotiations and contacts started when the locals felt that political leaderships of their areas have ignored their problems and their about future.

A keen observor of the happenings in the border areas of Pakistan told The Frontier Post that the former Triabl Areas of Pakistan which have now been merged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and a legal case is also pending in the Supreme Court of Pakistan about this same issue, the people of these areas have developed several contacts with Tehrike Taliban Pakistan leaderships that they know and they are trying to convince them that no terrorism should take place in their areas.

The awkwardness of Taliban government in Afghanistan has disappointed many of their soldiers on ground and several new terrorists organizations are in their developing ph-ase in Afghanistan, which will naturally loosen Talib-an control in Afghanistan and its adjoining areas in Pakistan, China, Uzbek-istan, Tajikistan, Turkmen-istan, and Kazakhstan. In all these areas, Taliban and ISIS minded groups are emerging in one form or another.