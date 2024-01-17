Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : A Pakistani peacekeeper has embraced martyrdom while gallantly combating terrorists’ attacks on his convey at Abyei, a disputed territory between Sudan and South Sudan.

According to the ISPR, a convoy of Pakistani peacekeepers was ambushed in Abyei while our soldiers responded effectively and forced the militants to retreat.

The martyred peacekeeper was identified as Sepoy Muhammad Tariq while four troops, including two officers, were injured.

To date, 181 Pakistani peacekeepers have laid their lives while serving the cause of peace around the world.