Pakistani pilgrims thank Govt for making excellent arrangements during Hajj

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani pilgrims have thanked the government for making excellent arrangements during Hajj.

In an exclusive talk with Radio Pakistan’s Correspondent Muhammad Akram Khan in Makkah today, they said they were served with hygienic food, comfortable accommodation, quality health facilities, and air-conditioned transport in Makkah and Medina.

The Hujjaj also lauded facilities extended during their stay in Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah. They appreciated the role of Moavineen and Haram guides, who made their stay at the holy land comfortable.

The pilgrims were also happy with the massive Saudi arrangements to facilitate 2.5 million pilgrims from across the globe.

Our Correspondent reports that Hajj season this year was characterized by the successful implementation of various measures by the Pakistan Hajj Mission.

A total of 1,403 local khuddam were deputed in Makkah, Medina, and Jeddah to help and guide pilgrims at every step. Besides, 338 seasonal staff of Ministry of Religious Affairs worked day and night to make the Hajj operation a success, whereas a medical mission comprising 614 people took care of pilgrims’ health related issues.

The Pakistan Hajj Mission provided 1,020 wheelchairs to disabled pilgrims so that they can perform Hajj rituals with ease. Thirty-one Pakistani pilgrims died during Hajj and were buried in Makkah and Medina.