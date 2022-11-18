Pakistani politics

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has expressed the fear that he could be attacked again in the near future. During an interview with FRANCE 24, Imran Khan reacted to the November 3 assassination attempt against him at a protest rally in Wazirabad and said he suspected the assailant was merely a decoy serving the interests of a state-level conspiracy.

He said that the recent attack on him was an assassination plot hatched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the interior minister, and a senior intelligence officer. According to him, his rivals think that the only way to get him out of the way is actually to eliminate him, so, he thinks that the threat still persists.

Undoubtedly, the current political situation has become highly controversial, shady, and disastrous for the nation and the country. While all political stakeholders are trying to get the maximum out of it. Since his ouster, the PTI Chief had launched a campaign to regain power as early as possible.

Imran Khan alarmed the bell again which needs to be taken seriously, particularly by the Security and Intelligence Agencies, which are primarily responsible for the protection and security of the national political leadership of the country. Hence, the government must review the security arrangements for the nation’s most popular leader and security agencies must seriously probe these forecasts and put their sonars on alert to foil any such attempt beforehand.