Pakistani rupee records slight gain against dollar

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee gained a mere Rs0.71 against the US dollar on Friday in the interbank, trading at Rs157.52 as opposed to the previous closing of Rs158.23, as per State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) data.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs157.20 and Rs158.10, respectively.

The SBP further said reported that the price of Euro in interbank also hiked Rs 0.75, trading at Rs174.20 compared to last closing of Rs175.45, where Japanese yen depreciated Rs0.01 to Rs1.47 against prior closing of Rs1.48.

An increase of Rs0.29 was recorded in the UK Pound exchange rate (GBP), which traded at Rs192.45 as opposed to the previous closing of Rs192.16.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal dipped Rs0.20 and Rs0.19, trading respectively at Rs42.87 and Rs42.00.