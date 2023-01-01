Pakistani showbiz veteran Qavi Khan passes away in Canada

TORONTO/ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk): Veteran star Pakistani showbiz, Qavi Khan passed away in Canada due to a prolonged illness. He was 80.

In a statement, Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah confirmed the death of senior Pakistani actor, saying that the veteran actor had been undergoing treatment in Canada for different health complications for some time.

One of the most respected and revered actors in the country, Qavi Khan was the recipient of Nishan-i-Imtiaz, the highest civil award in Pakistan, for his outstanding services in the field of showbiz. He had a long showbiz career – spanning over four decades and had showcased his artistic talent in every medium of entertainment, from television to film, theatre and radio.

Qavi Khan was honoured with Pride of Performance and Nigar Award.

Born in Peshawar, Khan started his acting career in the 1960s and quickly rose to fame due to his remarkable talent and dedication to his craft. He was known for his powerful performances, which often left audiences spellbound.

Throughout his career, Khan worked in numerous popular TV dramas, including “Indhera Ujala”, “Dhoop Kinare,” “Ankahi,” “Tanhaiyan,” and “Humsafar,” among many others. He was also a prominent figure in the theater scene, having acted in several plays throughout his career.

Khan’s contribution to Pakistani showbiz has been immense, and he has left an indelible mark on the industry. His passing is a great loss for the country and its entertainment industry.

The news of his death sparked an outpouring of grief and condolences from his colleagues, fans, and admirers all over the world.