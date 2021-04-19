Pakistani singer Ali Azmat tests positive for coronavirus

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistani singer and songwriter Ali Azmat has tested positive for coronavirus, he revealed on social media.

Sharing his hilarious video clip on Instagram, the Sayonee singer captioned the video: “Lo jee result positive aa gaya.

Dafa duur corona.” And the video message was even hilarious: “Na raat ko sakun Na din ko chain Ja corona tenu kuttay pain”He also urged his fans to stay home and stay safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with prayers and best wishes for speedy recovery of Ali Azmat after he posted on Instagram.