Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab secures two Grammy Award nominations

LOS ANGELES (Web Desk) : Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab secured two Grammy Award nominations this year.

The recipient of Pakistan’s Pride of Performance was nominated in the ‘Best Alternative Jazz Album’ and ‘Best Global Music Performance’ categories.

The Grammy Awards ceremony is all set for Feb 4, 2024.

The nominations for the 67th annual Grammy Awards were revealed last week.

Some notable nominees include Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste, Victoria Monét, and Billie Eilish, all competing with SZA for the coveted Record of the Year.

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab also made history by securing two nominations this year for the prestigious music award.

She became the first Pakistani to win a Grammy award in the ‘Best Global Performance’ category in 2022.

Aftab, 38, is internationally recognised Pakistani-American vocalist, music composer and producer.

Her music style includes fusion jazz and neo-sufi.

Born to Pakistani parents in Saudi Arabia, Aftab spent her teenage years in Lahore.