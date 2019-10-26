Pakistani singer Faraz sends copyright notice to Emirates Airlines

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani band Mizraab’s guitarist and vocalist Faraz Anwar has sent a legal notice to Dubai’s Emirates Airlines over copyright infringement, alleging that the airline has made his music available on its in-flight entertainment platform, ICE, without taking his permission.

The singer took to Instagram and said, “I am writing this post after many months of attempting to contact Emirates Airline through proper legal channels. They have disrespected my legal rights and have used my album and songs on their in-flight entertainment system for years without paying me a single cent or even taking permission from me.”

He went to say, “It is unbelievable that an international company which is so highly reputed would grossly ignore an Artist’s Intellectual Property Rights. This is one of the legal notices that I had sent them earlier.”