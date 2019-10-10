Pakistani soldier martyred in Indian forces firing along LOC

F.P. Report

CHIRIKOT: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said that Sepoy Naimat Wali has embraced martyrdom while two women in Serian Village sustained severe injuries as Indian forces violated ceasefire in Baroh and Chirikot sectors along Line of Control (LOC), on Thursday.

ISPR added that Pakistan Army befittingly retaliated the Indian firing that has reportedly caused casualties to Indian troops.

Earlier, Pakistan had summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Mr. Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the LoC on 6th and 7th of October 2019.