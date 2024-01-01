Pakistani stars rally support for Palestinians on social media

(Web Desk): Pakistani celebrities in a joint venture have shown solidarity with the people of Palestine in the wake of a brutal war unleashed on them by Israel.

Celebrities such as Mahira Khan, Armeena Khan, Anoushey Ashraf, Hania Ahmed, and Fatima Bhutto have used their Instagram accounts to highlight the dire situation in Rafah.

Their posts draw attention to the ongoing humanitarian crisis, urging followers to support the victims and take action.

Mahira Khan shared poignant images and videos highlighting the atrocities faced by the people of Rafah, reposting a heartbreaking video by Palestinian journalist Motaz Azaiza.

The video showed the corpses of children, with Mahira captioning it, “However can this be the world we live in?” Her millions of followers likely share her sentiments regarding these horrors.

Similarly, actor Armeena Khan, a vocal advocate for social causes, utilized her platform to spotlight Rafah’s plight.

Through her stories, she expressed her commitment to spreading awareness about Palestine, noting her privilege of living in a country where she can sleep without fearing for her life each night.

Emphasizing collective action, Armeena shared images, videos, and tweets showcasing the horrors in Rafah.

One story read, “Motaz’s stories destroyed my soul tonight. They look like snapshots from hell. Watch but be mindful it’s the sort of thing that scars you for life.”

Actors Hania Ahmed and RJ Anoushey Ashraf also joined the chorus, sharing posts about the grim reality in Rafah. One post read, “Israel is burning people alive in Rafah right now.

They’re counting on Americans to be too busy during this holiday weekend to pay attention to their latest massacre.”

Writer Fatima Bhutto shared statistics on the most recent attack in Rafah, stating, “Israel bombed Rafah over 60 times in 48 hours after International Court of Justice orders.”