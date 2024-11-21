Pakistani teen captivates social media with intricate leaf art

Wasim Sajjad

PESHAWAR: A young Pakistani artist based in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has captivated social media with his unusual canvas: plant leaves.

From a small corner in Peshawar city’s bustling Storytellers’ Market, popularly known as Qissa Khwani Bazaar, Kamran Khan carves intricate portraits on delicate leaves, blending tradition with artistry and earning a growing online fan base.

Originally from Bajaur in Pakistan’s tribal belt, the 19-year-old artist moved to Peshawar for his education and livelihood and is now a third-semester political science student at the city’s historic Islamia College. While he has to balance his studies and a small family business he helps run, he also finds moments in between to pursue his passion.

“I have been doing art and drawing since childhood, but then I thought of taking it in a new direction to make it more unique,” he told Arab News in an interview this week. “I started practicing leaf art. I watched a video from where I decided to adopt the idea since it felt different.”

Pakistani artist Kamran Khan speaks during an interview with Arab News in Peshawar on October 31, 2024. (AN Photo)

Khan specializes in leaf carving, carefully etching designs and images into the surface of leaves, often using blades to create detailed scenes and portraits.

The process requires a firm hand, patience and precision to avoid damaging the delicate structure of the leaf. He also uses a special kind of leaf that is dried for two days before it is ready to be used.

The artist has made hundreds of portraits and designs, including images of politicians, artists, tribal elders, celebrities and world leaders.

Carving the logo of Arab News, he said, “I have sketched many leaders. I made the sketch of [Saudi Crown Prince] Mohammed bin Salman and uploaded its video on TikTok.”

This photo, taken on October 31, 2024, shows Pakistani artist Kamran Khan’s artwork featuring Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during an interview with Arab News in Peshawar. (AN Photo)

Social media had played a “huge role” in expanding his outreach, Khan said.

“I take orders [to create art] using social media platforms, from TikTok, Instagram and Facebook,” he said. “International orders also come in, often requesting videos only. Orders are also placed for leaf art in physical frames, and we can adjust to both.”

Khan’s dedication was rewarded when a piece featuring Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a Pakistani politician who became the chief minister of Punjab after the last general elections, caught her attention.

In this photo, taken and released by Punjab Chief Minister office on October 9, 2024, shows Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz receives artwork, featuring her portrait, created by Kamran Khan in Lahore. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Maryam Nawaz)

“I made a video of Maryam Nawaz’s sketch, and then she picked up my [work] from the social media platform and invited me over,” he added. “When we reached the CM House in Lahore to meet her, she appreciated [my work] and gave me a cash prize.”

Sharing his future plans, he said that he wanted to represent Pakistan on the world stage.

“I strive to promote our province and culture through this art,” he said, “and would love to represent my country Pakistan as well.”

Courtesy: arabnews