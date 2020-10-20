Pakistani, Turkish flag sales surge in Azerbaijan

Monitoring Desk

BAKU: The demand for the national flags of Turkey and Pakistan in Azerbaijan has soared as the two countries extended firm support to Baku following the rising tensions in Armenian-occupied Upper Karabakh, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Love for Pakistan and Turkey is boundless in Azerbaijan,and requirements for the Pakistani flag have also increased,” Ali Alizada, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, said on Twitter, retweeting a post in which a group of female workers are seen producing the flags.

Ankara and Islamabad have repeatedly voiced strong support to Azerbaijan after border clashes erupted between the two ex-Soviet republics on Sept. 27.

Earlier, in a heartwarming gesture, Azerbaijanis draped the national flags of Turkey and Pakistan over the railings of their balconies to display their gratitude and appreciation to Ankara and Islamabad for their unwavering support in the conflict against Armenia.

On Oct. 10, Baku and Yerevan agreed to a cease-fire starting midday to allow a prisoner exchange and the retrieval of bodies in Upper Karabakh.

Before 24 hours passed over the agreement, the Armenian army carried out a missile attack on the city of Ganja in Azerbaijan, killing 10 people and injuring 35 others.

A second ceasefire was agreed on Saturday after the deal brokered by Russia a week earlier failed to halt the worst fighting in the South Caucasus since the 1990s.

However, at least 13 civilians were killed on Saturday, including two children, and 48 others injured, when the Armenian army attacked Ganja, Azerbaijan’s second-largest city, with missiles.

It was Armenia’s second deadly attack on Ganja, an area far from the front line with a population of 500,000 people.

Courtesy: (Yenisafak)