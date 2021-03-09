Pakistani women and their Day

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistani women contributed immensely for the glory and honor of our nation and they deserve our immense respect and gratitude. He further said that women in uniform have proved their mettle by contributing copiously in diverse fields serving the nation and humanity. He also acknowledged the women equal contribution in combatting coronavirus pandemic around the world.

The whole world has celebrated the International women day on March 08, to mark the vital role of women in human community and their contribution in social, economic, cultural, and political fields in their respective communities, countries and overall, at International level. While underlining the importance of international women day, ceremonies was arranged throughout the country.

Being a Muslim, Pakistani women have rights under two equal domains of citizenship and religion both providing them with sense of security, respect, and ownership of their properties/ inheritances. First time in human history, Islam introduced fundamental rights for women in marriage, divorce, and inheritance by providing them the status of wife, daughter, sister, and mother in her family. According to Islamic laws, woman is a legal party to the marriage contract. On other hand, government of Pakistan conferred equal rights to women. Government introduced quota system to ensure women participation in jobs opportunities and higher education.

Starting from Pakistan’s movement date back to 1930s, women were an active part of political struggle of the movement for creation of Pakistan. Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah created the All India Muslim Women’s Sub-Committee of the Muslim League during a session at Patna in 1938, while paving the way for women participation in Pakistan movement. After this initiative, a galaxy of women had emerged in the leadership role of the Muslim League, organizing, and mobilizing women across the Indo-subcontinent. The prominent Muslim women leaders of Pakistan movement were Ms. Fatima Jinnah, Jahanara Shahnawaz, Begum Salma Tassaduq Hussain, Shaista Ikramullah, and Ms. Zari Sarfraz.

After inception of Pakistan, women remained an important part of Pakistan political process. Ms. Fatima Jinnah mother of the nation contested Presidential election. Later, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto served as Prime Minister of Pakistan twice and also remained head of a political party for years. Pakistan is still the first country in the Muslim world that has elected a woman as its prime minister, twice. Pakistan also allotted fixed number of seats in its legislation assemblies for women to strengthen their voice in the legislation process. Today, Pakistani women are working in all fields of life ranging from high positions in civil bureaucracy to military leadership role, entrepreneurship to marathon and teaching to sky diving, women are instep with their male countrymen.