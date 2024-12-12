Pakistanis are safe in Syria, says FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office says all Pakistani nationals in Syria are safe, and have been advised to exercise caution under the evolving situation.

In a statement issued in Islamabad today, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said we are closely monitoring the evolving situation in Syria.

She said Pakistan has always supported unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, and there is no change in its principled position.

The Spokesperson said, as of now Damascus Airport is closed, and our embassy remains in contact with stranded Pakistani nationals including Zaireen. She said Embassy of Pakistan in Syria is open for necessary support and advice.

The Spokesperson said the Embassy will facilitate their safe return once the airport opens.