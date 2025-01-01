Pakistanis can now obtain five-year UAE visas

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced a five-year visa policy for Pakistani nationals, UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi announced during his visit to Karachi on Tuesday.

The announcement was made during a meeting between Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and the UAE Ambassador at the Governor House. UAE Consul General Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi was also present on the occasion.

According to Ambassador Al Zaabi, all outstanding visa-related issues have now been resolved, paving the way for Pakistani citizens to apply for long-term UAE visas. The move is expected to strengthen bilateral ties and promote people-to-people contact between the two nations.

Governor Tessori welcomed the decision and expressed gratitude for the UAE’s continued investment in Pakistan, particularly in Sindh and Karachi. He lauded the growing cooperation between the two countries, terming it a positive sign for regional development. Ambassador Al Zaabi also invited the governor to visit the UAE visa centre recently established in Karachi. He praised the initiatives launched under the Governor’s Initiative, describing them as commendable efforts towards development and collaboration.

During the visit, the ambassador took part in a tree plantation drive and flag-hoisting ceremony at the Governor House. He also penned his sentiments in the guest book, describing the occasion as a symbol of enduring friendship between the UAE and Pakistan.

The announcement comes weeks after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) informed the National Assembly that the UAE had not imposed any formal visa ban on Pakistani nationals. Responding to a question raised by MNA Dr Nafisa Shah, the ministry clarified that the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security had launched a new five-year visa policy.

As per the updated guidelines, visa applicants must provide a round-trip ticket, hotel booking, proof of property ownership if applicable, and a refundable security deposit of AED 3,000.

The Foreign Office also acknowledged that visa processing for Pakistani applicants had come under greater scrutiny in recent times due to concerns over forged documents, fake employment contracts, and visa overstays. Reports of involvement in political and criminal activities, as well as inappropriate use of social media by some individuals, had further complicated the process.

Pakistani officials in Abu Dhabi have raised these concerns with their UAE counterparts at various levels in an effort to restore the integrity of the visa issuance process.