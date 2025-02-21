Pakistanis establish over 8,000 new companies in UAE in one year

F.P. Report

DUBAI : Pakistanis have set up more than 8,000 new companies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the past one year.

According to reports, a total of 47,000 Pakistani-owned businesses are now registered in the UAE.

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry recorded the highest number of registration of new companies from Indian nationals, exceeding 16,500.

Egyptian citizens registered 5,300 new companies, followed by over 2,600 by British nationals.

Additionally, 1,718 companies were registered under Iraqi companies while Turkish citizens established 1,314 businesses .

Pakistani Ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi stated that the growing number of Pakistani investors in the UAE was beneficial for both countries.

He emphasised that increased Pakistani business activity in Dubai would lead to higher remittances back home.