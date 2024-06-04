Pakistanis hold profound respect for Sikh traditions: Law Minister

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar has emphasized the importance of reinforcing the spirit of harmony and peaceful coexistence in addressing the challenges faced by the world.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad today on the role of Sikhism in World’s Peace and Prosperity, he said the message of harmony and peaceful coexistence is deeply rooted both in Islam and Sikhism.

The Minister said the people of Pakistan hold profound respect for Sikh traditions and sacred sites. He pointed out that the warm reception extended to Sikh pilgrims since the creation of Pakistan reflects its deep affection and admiration for the Sikh community.

He said the Punjab government is especially taking steps to further facilitate the visits of Sikhs to their religious sites.