Pakistanis reposed faith in democracy through elections: India

NEW DELHI (Monitoring Desk): The Indian government expressed hope to work constructively with the new government of Pakistan to build a safe, stable and secure South Asia.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar welcomed the results of the elections in Pakistan and said: “We welcome that the people of Pakistan have reposed their faith in democracy through general elections.”

He further remarked, “India desires a prosperous and progressive Pakistan at peace with its neighbours.”

“We hope that the new Government of Pakistan will work constructively to build a safe, stable, secure and developed South Asia free of terror and violence,” he added.

Following the General Election 2018, which were held on July 25, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf secured a total of 116 seats in the National Assembly after the polls on July 25.

While giving his speech after elections on Thursday, PTI chairperson Imran Khan stressed that he wants improved relations with all neighbouring countries, including India.

“If India takes one step towards us, we will take two steps towards them. Right now, it is one-sided where India is constantly just blaming us,” the PTI chief said while inviting India for dialogue.

“The leadership of Pakistan and India now need to come to the table to resolve this and end blame games. We are stuck at square one,” he asserted.

Imran also shared that he “believes that to improve the economic situation in the sub-continent trade between India and Pakistan is important”. “This will be beneficial for both the countries,” he added.

