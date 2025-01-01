Pakistanis stand with Palestinians, reiterates Fazlur Rehman

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman reiterated on Tuesday that the Pakistanis were standing with the Palestinians.

According to details, during his visit to Qatar, Rehman called on the Hamas leaders. On this occasion, Rehman briefed the Hamas leaders about the sentiments of the people of Pakistan regarding Palestine.

Meanwhile, expressing his thoughts, Hamas former Dr Khaled Mashal said: “The Muslims of Palestine are waiting for the help of their Muslim brothers globally.”

Mashal said: “There is a dire need to provide the Palestinians with medicines, camps and rations.”

Rehman had assured all-out support, vowing to extend cooperation to the people of Palestine in difficult times.