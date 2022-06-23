Pakistanis to face ‘more difficult times’: Shehbaz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the government was committed to bringing the country out of its difficult situation and vowed to prioritize the steps aimed at the nation’s prosperity and development.

Addressing the Senators of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), the prime minister said though the country could still face the difficult times ahead due to the inherited inefficiency of the previous government, however, the coalition government would brave every challenge effectively. PM Sharif said the coalition government was unanimous that the 14 months would be used for reformation and improvement of the country by keeping the country ahead of political interests.

He pointed out that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had struck a deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF) to pass on the change in fuel prices and had accepted to raise Rs 30 petrol levy and sales tax of 17 percent. However, he said, the deal was quashed and the previous government had suddenly reduced the prices this March at a time when the petrol prices skyrocketed globally.

This abnormal imbalance left the country in a difficult economic situation, he said. He said his government would keep the nation onboard regarding difficult economic decisions and would not deceive them, unlike the PTI government. Shehbaz Sharif said the government’s deal on conditions with IMF had been finalized, however, said the positive results in the shape of development would take some time.

He stressed the need for strengthening the national economy by taking effective steps. The prime minister said the PTI government had no empathy for the common man as it ended several projects of Pakistan Muslim League-N tenure that were aimed at public welfare. He said the forefathers of the sub-continent had rendered immense sacrifices to establish a separate homeland to lead a comfortable life.

However, he said during 73 years, all governments including civil and military, could not help this dream get materialized. PM Sharif said China, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar always supported Pakistan in difficult times besides siding at the diplomatic level. He mentioned that the recent $2.3 billion loan from China was a respite in the current trying times.

For the first time in history, he said a genuine tax was imposed on the net income of affluent persons to provide relief to poor who were the real builders of Pakistan. Also, to reduce the burden on poor, Rs 2,000 stipend was announced to provide them relief, he added.

He termed it a political and religious obligation of the rich to accommodate the deserving people and contribute to the prosperity of nation. He said in next few days, he would address the nation to take them onboard regarding the steps taken by the government to improve the economic situation. The prime minister regretted that several welfare projects launched by PM Nawaz Sharif were stopped by the PTI government.

He mentioned that the laptop scheme was accused as a “political bribe”, but the time showed that it became a source of online connectivity for students during COVID-19 pandemic. He said Pakistan did not need a “Naya Pakistan”, but the Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Sharif said the PTI government with its negative approach inflicted damage to the ties with other countries, however, the present government was taking steps to mend them for the benefit of the nation.

PM for use of modern technology in mining sector: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday stressed the use of modern technology for the exploration of minerals and also for effective utilization of raw materials for power generation.

The prime minister stated this in a meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Mines and Minerals Association led by Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay. The meeting discussed various sessions of discussions carried out to harmonize the exploration and drainage system of high quality coal, iron ore and other precious minerals keeping in view international standards.

He directed to take benefit from the reserves of coal in Thar and Lakhra and also the iron cores in Mianwali and Chiniot. The Prime Minister directed to present a report on the development of the mining sector in the country and also set up a committee comprising representatives of the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Industry and Production, Federal Board of Revenue and other relevant provincial commissions. In addition, the Prime Minister directed to form a sub-committee headed by the Petroleum Minister Dr. Musaddiq Malik, to oversee the development in mining sector.

