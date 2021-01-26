‘Pakistanis will always live up to their Commitment with Kashmiris of IIOJK’

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistanis will always live up to their Commitment with their brothers and sisters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

It was reiterated by the famous female human rights activist and General Secretary PPP human rights wing Azad Kashmir along with Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Samar Abbas and others in an interactive session with media in Islamabad today.

She said that the people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir have condemned the so- called Indian Republic, which breads on the blood of thousands of innocent Kashmiris.

The over year long seige of IIOJK is a slap on the face of Indian Republic. Accòrding to her, the Kashmiri diaspora abroad will act as the voice of the people of IIOJK, whose voice has been silent by the imposition of blocked on means of communication by the Indian government. Faisal Rathor, General Secretary PPP Azad Kashmir said that the people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have successfully highlight the plight of the people of IIOJK and it is their success that this year, Indian Republic day is being celebrated with out any Chief guest on the accusion. The world became aware of true face of India behind so-called painted democracy.

Kashmiri diaspora in UK remained successfull in arranging a debate on Human rights situation in IIOJK in UK Parliament in the recent days. Mr. Samar Abbas said that Over one lac Kashmiri mother’s lost their sons in the ongoing freedom struggle in IIOJK and the time is not far, when the people of IIOJK will get freedom from Indian occupation.