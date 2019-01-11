Pakistan’s ambassador to present his credentials to US President Trump today

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: The newly-appointed Ambassador of Pakistan to Washington, Dr Asad Majeed Khan will present his credentials to US President Donald Trump today (Friday).

According to reports, during the ceremony which is scheduled to be held at the White House the ambassadors of Afghanistan and India will also present their credentials to the US president Donald Trump.

Dr Majeed replaces Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, who was appointed as the ambassador by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government. Siddiqui stepped down from his position on December 25, 2018.

The newly appointed ambassador, who recently served as Pakistan’s ambassador in Tokyo, reached Washington on January 8 to take charge of his new position. His appointment was announced by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in October last year.

He has previously served in New York and Washington in different capacities.