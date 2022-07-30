Pakistan’s aspirations for the SCO

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan would always be a strong partner in all endeavors of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) aimed at promoting the collective good of the region.

Addressing the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting in Tashkent he said SCO’s contributions to regional security and stability as well as to the shaping of the economic and information environment would continue to grow while Pakistan has an unflinching commitment to the goals and principles of the SCO Charter and the Shanghai Spirit.

According to the Foreign Minister, the SCO represents 41 percent of the global population, 22 percent of the world’s landmass, and about 23 percent of the global GDP, and offers the utmost opportunities for cooperation and development to its member nations.

According to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the principles of non-use, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and pacific settlement of disputes are vital and key drivers of peaceful coexistence and regional cooperation. Bilawal also pointed out that the SCO region can easily mitigate all regional issues through the collective efforts of the regional states.

Originally, Pakistan became a part of the Shanghai multilateral regional bloc in Jun 2017, with the sole purpose of promoting regional security and peace, economic cooperation, and investment through enhanced regional connectivity among the member nations. In fact, there is no kinetic and unified regional bloc in South Asia, after India politicized the SAARC and practically rendered the forum ineffective and helpless in regional affairs. While the SCO provides greater prospects for regional cooperation and development to its member nations.

Pakistan has great hopes and a strong commitment to the SCO as the country believes that without regional cooperation, joint efforts, and collective wisdom, the destiny of peace, development, and prosperity can not be realized by any nation in the world, hence the SCO platform provides utmost opportunities to its member states to crave out a better future for their people by enhancing connectivity through building rail, road, sea and air links among their countries to facilities free movement of the people and goods across the region.

Similarly, Pakistan perceives that global issues such as infectious diseases, energy and economic crises, poverty, and natural disasters can only be mitigated effectively through interstate relations and the resilience of institutions of the bloc. Pakistan is actively working on the Trans-Afghan Railway project in collaboration with Uzbekistan and Afghanistan to connect Central Asia to the seaports in Pakistan, to provide a natural trans-shipment link to the SCO region.

In fact, the SCO bloc is a gambit of diverse nations having expertise in the latest technological innovations, the world’s largest consumer market, an abundance of natural and human resources, connected with a vast network of rail, road, and seaports, along with multiple weather conditions which provide tremendous opportunities for bilateral trade, investment, and cooperation to achieve a peaceful and prosperous future for people of the region, hence sincere efforts of the political leadership are needed to tape these potentials.