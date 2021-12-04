Pakistan’s beautiful landscapes, rich cultural heritage and exotic cuisine were promoted at DC Public Schools

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: With the attendance of Pakistan’s Ambassador in Washington DC, Dr. Asad Majeed Khan and Ms.Maliha Shahid Press and Culture Counselor a program was arranged at Alice Deal Middle School Washington DC to promote Pakistan’s beautiful landscapes, rich cultural heritage and exotic cuisine

The activity was part of an initiative “Embassy Adoption Program” that the embassy signed with DC Public Schools where in year-round activities are carried out with public schools in DC that enables students to meet with different cultures.

Ambassador Khan at the beginning of the presentation asked the students how well they know Pakistan. Besides this, Ambassador Khan also invited students to visit the embassy in the next semester.

Display cards representing image of Islamic Republic of Pakistan representative passports along with Pakistan’s map outline were distributed to the students to write their experiences of visiting Pakistan virtually along with their name initials in Pakistan’s national language Urdu.

At the end of the program, students were served Pakistani popular street food in pre- packaged food boxes.