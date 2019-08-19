Pakistan’s civil-military leadership is on the same page: FM Qureshi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that extension in term of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is a clear message for the entire world that the country’s civil and military leadership is on the same page.

Reacting to the three year extension of the army chief, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan used his constitutional right keeping in view the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and Afghanistan.

The foreign minister said that decision to appoint General Qamar Javed Bajwa as Chief of Army Staff for another three years has been taken keeping in mind the security environment in the entire region, including Afghanistan and Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Qureshi went on to say that real facts emerge when the curfew is lifted in occupied Kashmir, adding that foreign media reported that the people of occupied Kashmir tried to break curfew on Saturday.

The foreign minister said Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiris in their just struggle for right to self-determination, adding that the comments made by the Indian Defence Minister about nuclear policy are reflective of the predicament that India finds itself in, after its illegal and unilateral actions imperiling peace and security in the region and beyond.