Pakistan’s coaching drama escalates as Gillespie calls Aaqib ‘A Clown’

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): Former red-ball coach Jason Gillespie exposed the Pakistan cricket system by making big accusations against interim head coach Aaqib Javed.

Gillespie publicly branded Javed a “clown” and accused him of undermining his authority, as well as that of his predecessor, Gary Kirsten. Gillespie, who left the top job just months after taking charge of the team, blamed Javed for his and Gary Kirsten’s abrupt departure.

This came after Javed cited the reason behind the Pakistan team’s poor performance in the Champions Trophy 2025. During the press conference in Lahore on Tuesday, Aaqib Javed was asked the reason behind the Pakistan team’s decline.

The 1992 World Cup winner then stated that PCB appointed 16 coaches and 26 selectors in the last 2 and a half years, and this has caused the cricket in the country to suffer.

“In our system, you can never completely rule anyone out. It’s not like we are putting a cross over their names and saying they are done. Right now, we are trying to shape a new approach and mindset. But that does not mean that experienced players do not have a role to play in the future,” Javed was quoted by PCB.

Before Javed, Gary Kirsten was appointed as white-ball coach, while Jason Gillespie was named the Test coach with much fanfare. Both Gillespie and Kirsten were appointed on a two-year contract before the T20 World Cup 2024, and the PCB had promised a new era for the Pakistan team.

However, Kirsten quit after the T20 World Cup, and Gillespie was sacked after he refused to take on the role of all-format coach without proper change in his contract and pay structure.

Meanwhile, Aaqib’s statement about coach changes generated a hilarious reaction from Jason Gillespie, who on the social media network Threads called Aaqib Javed a clown and accused him of badmouthing both Kirsten and him to usurp them as coach of the Pakistan team.

“This is hilarious. Aaqib was clearly undermining Gary and me behind the scenes, campaigning to be the coach in all formats. He is a clown,” Gillespie posted on Threads.

India’s 2011 World Cup-winning head coach Gary Kirsten faced a similar fate after being named as the white-ball coach. His tenure was even shorter than Gillespie’s as he took charge of the team on the tour of Ireland and England before overseeing the team’s shambolic group stage in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Just before the team’s tour of Australia, Kirsten stepped down from the role.

While Gillespie replaced Kirsten for the white-ball tour of Australia, Javed took charge of the team across three formats from the tour of South Africa to the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Although, Pakistan registered a historic ODI series win against South Africa, they were whitewashed in the T20I and Test series before suffering humiliation in the 2025 Champions Trophy, which was the first ICC Event the country was hosting after 19 years.

Pakistan also finished last in the World Test Championship (WTC) table after West Indies managed to win the second Test of their tour to the country and secured a 1-1 draw. Critics argue that his strategies and team selection played a major role in the team’s failure, raising further questions about his suitability for the top coaching job.

As tensions mount within the PCB and Pakistan cricket, the latest feud between Gillespie and Javed adds another layer of controversy to an already turbulent period for the national team.