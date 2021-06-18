Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate drops to 1.9%

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported another 39 deaths from COVID-19, with a positivity rate of less than 2% in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, in the last 24 hours, 54,647 tests for coronavirus were conducted across the country, of which 1,043 people tested positive, while the virus caused 39 deaths.

According to the official portal, the rate of positive cases of coronavirus in the country has dropped to 1.9%.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country so far has reached 21,913 and the total number of cases has reached 946,227, while 888,505 people have recovered from the virus so far. The active number of cases currently stands at 35,809.

Earlier this week, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan came down to less than 40,000 for the first time since March 24. On March 24, the number of active cases was 37,985.

COVID-19 vaccine shortage hits Sindh

Amid the Sindh government’s escalated vaccination campaign, several parts of the province, including Hyderabad, ran short of vaccines a day earlier.

According to the Sindh Health Department, 40% of the vaccination centres in Hyderabad and parts of lower Sindh were temporarily closed due to the unavailability of vaccines.

Meanwhile, the remaining vaccination centres only facilitated those who were visiting to get the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Per the Sindh Health Department, the shortage of vaccines is being faced because the federal government has not sent supply to the province, adding that the new stock is expected to arrive by June 20.

In Hyderabad, 21 vaccination centres have run out of vaccine stocks, the district health officer said.