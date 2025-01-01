‘Pakistan’s defence will never be compromised,’ Fazl on Youm-e-Takbeer

3 hours ago
by The Frontier Post

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Wednesday that Pakistan’s defence will never be compromised.

Expressing his thoughts on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, Fazl said: “Pakistan holds the honour of being the first nuclear power in the Islamic world.”

Rehman said: “Establishment of Pakistan was made possible through the sacrifices of millions of Muslims. Achieving nuclear capability in the name of Islam is both a great honour and a profound responsibility.”

He emphasised the need for Pakistan to raise a strong voice for oppressed Muslims around the world, particularly in Palestine.

Rehman said by reiterating his commitment to continuing the struggle to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.

