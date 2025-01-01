Pakistan’s economy grows faster than expected: Bloomberg

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s economy has grown faster than expected during the last quarter of the previous year.

A report carried by Bloomberg says the economy bolstered as a result of the interest rate cuts and flow of funds from the International Monetary Fund.

The Bloomberg referred the latest report released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics which said Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 1.73 percent in the three months till December which is higher than the 1.5 percent expansion predicted by economists in survey conducted by Bloomberg.

The report further commented Pakistan’s economy has also stabilized in the last few months as funds from the lender IMF also trickle in.

Similarly, the authorities in Pakistan also reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF to provide 2.3 billion dollars in two separate loans to help the South Asian country.

Moreover, cooling inflation has also provided room to the central bank, State Bank of Pakistan, to lower benchmark rates significantly. The State Bank of Pakistan has forecast expansion from 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent for the year ending June 2025.

The statistics of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics also show that the agriculture sector grew one point one percent during the three months ending on December, as compared to 0.74 percent during the previous quarter, while the services sector witnessed expansion of 2.57 percent.