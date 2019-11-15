Pakistan’s economy stabilized, says PM Imran Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the confidence of investors is growing and the economy is on the right track, on Friday.

This he said while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan said that we now have to take the country forward. I have visited China thrice and its progress is unprecedented, Imran Khan said.

“China’s growth is a result of long-term planning whereas Pakistan suffered due to short-term planning. China pulled 70 crore people out of poverty line which is a miracle.

“Pakistan has been trapped in flawed projects of power generation and is producing the most expensive electricity in South Asia. Pakistan has become the 8th most affected country from global warming.”

PM Imran Khan said the first year of his government was very tough, and thanked his economic team on overcoming the challenges.