Pakistan’s economy to further improve by 2020: Hammad Azhar

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar on Tuesday said Pakistan’s global economic ranking is expected to improve by 2020.

“The government aims to increase loans from seven to 17 percent for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs),” said the minister.

The federal minister said that new polices introduced for Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) are to promote the sector.

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Syed Muhammmad Shabbar Zaidi said that the government has to make flexible tax laws for SMEs.

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands has said that conditions for business in Pakistan are comparatively better than before.