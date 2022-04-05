Pakistan’s endeavors for peaceful nuclear energy

According to media reports, Unit 3 of the Karachi nuclear power plant has successfully reached 100% capacity for the first time on 31 March. The hot functional testing of Karachi 3 which simulates the temperatures and pressures that the reactor systems will be subjected to during normal operation and is carried out before loading nuclear fuel was completed ahead of schedule on 4 November last year. As said, the reactor achieved its first criticality on 21 February and was connected to the national grid on 4 March. The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) has told the media that various functional and commissioning tests have since been carried out at power levels of 25%, 30%, 50%, 75%, and 87% capacity, and completion of testing at full capacity, while the plant will perform a 100-hour demonstration run, after which it will enter commercial operation. The huge financial investment and hard work of Pakistani Engineers and Chinese nuclear experts have made this dream a reality over the last six years.

Being a Security state and an inherited existential threat from an eternal enemy, Pakistan initiated its nuclear program in the 1960s, however, at that time, its prime objective was to strengthen its military capabilities instead of the generation of nuclear energy. Pakistan did not sign Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) because Pakistan did not intend to surrender its ambition of being a nuclear-armed state, thus western nations, and the Nuclear Supplier Group (NSG) refused to cooperate with Pakistan in the nuclear domain, therefore Pakistan’s civil nuclear program could not achieve its full potential in the past. However, Pakistan and China kicked off bilateral cooperation in nuclear energy through an agreement in 1986. Due to Chinese cooperation, Pakistan was able to construct five nuclear power plants with a production capacity of 2242 MWe, which constitutes about 8% of the country’s total energy needs. After completion of the K-3 Nuclear Power Plant, an additional 1104 MWe will be added to the mainstream Thus, the share of nuclear energy in the national electricity grid would reach 10 percent of total consumption.

The Pakistan-China nuclear cooperation is successfully touching new heights as both nations had jointly constructed six nuclear power plants in the past three decades including the newly completed K-3 which successfully attained all operational standards. PAEC had struck a deal with Chinese Nuclear energy firm China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) for the construction of four additional Hualong one Pressurized Nuclear Reactors commonly known as HPR-10000 in August 2021. According to reports, the Chinese firm will construct two Hualong one nuclear reactors in Karachi (K-4, K-5), and two similar reactors will be constructed at Muzaffargarh (M-1, M-2) in the coming years. Both China and Pakistan had laid the foundations of a substantial and long-term cooperation that would strengthen the Pakistan Nuclear Energy industry through the construction of additional nuclear plants, aiding uranium exploration, nuclear waste management, nuclear fuel, and nuclear technology application. Presently, Pakistan is in negotiation with the IAEA for the provision of IAEA’s nuclear safeguards for its nuclear power plants which would further pave the path for Pakistan- IAEA cooperation in the future. Pakistan has attained significant expertise in nuclear technology hence it should initiate dialogue with NSG for nuclear cooperation that could lead to its unhindered access to the latest nuclear technologies in the future.