Pakistan’s exclusion from FATF’s grey list

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday removed Pakistan from its grey list. According to the details, the decision was taken by the FATF’s planetary meeting in Paris, France during 20-21 October 2022. While briefing the media persons after the meeting, the FATF Chief, Raja Kumar noted that Pakistan has completed all substantial, technical, and procedural requirements of both the 2018 and 2021 Actions Plans and implemented a combined 34 action items to address the deficiencies in its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regimes.

As a result, the global Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Watchdog decided to remove Pakistan from its increased monitoring list commonly known as the grey list. According to the FATF President, even though the country had been removed from the list but there is still work to be done and the FATF will encourage Pakistan to strengthen its monitoring mechanisms while continuing its cooperation with the Asia/ Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) in the future.



Pakistan’s most arduous and thorny journey finally come to an end last Friday, which started with its inclusion in the FATF’s enhanced monitoring list about four years ago. Although, the reasons behind Pakistan’s inclusion into the FATF’s grey list were political rather than technical, however, the Pakistani nation accepted the challenge, and a whole of the nation’s campaign was launched under a national-level FATF Coordination Committee which includes the representatives from multiple ministries, LEAs and SIAs, Departments at Federal and Provincial levels that made concerted efforts and remove all deficiencies from Country’s Strategic Anti-money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing (AML/CFT) mechanisms over the past four years. Interestingly, Pakistan completed its task ahead of the deadlines however enemy propaganda delayed Pakistan’s case at the global forum.

The FATF sent a technical team to Pakistan in August to verify the on-ground implementation of the action plans and after fulfillment of all necessary requirements, the global anti-money-laundering watchdog moved toward Pakistan’s exclusion from its notorious greylist.

In fact, Pakistan has suffered tremendous political, economic, and reputational setbacks due to its inclusion in FATF’s increased monitoring list, despite the fact that the country fought a bloody battle with terror groups in its Northwestern region.

Apparently, Pakistan faced extreme difficulties and irreparable losses due to weak anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regimes along with investigative flaws and poor prosecutions during its war against terrorism. Presently, Pakistan has strengthened its AML/CFT regimes and the FATF technical team has expressed satisfaction with Pakistan’s achievements.

Unfortunately, the menace of terrorism is again resurrecting in some parts of the country, and certain mafias have hacked the national economy and blackmailed the governments through manipulation of the stock exchange, currency market, hoarding of commodities, etc. Over the decades, business cartels marred Pakistan’s monetary system and our economy could never achieve sustainability in the past. According to experts, the recent development would have a positive impact on foreign direct investment, and global rating and will increase the country’s borrowing capability which will be a great help in the post-flood period.

After overcoming the FATF’s Challenge, the government must initiate a crusade against business cartels and pressure groups who spoiled the national economy in the past. The government should improve its economic and monetary regulations and restrict illegal flow of money abroad through smuggling, and other informal means including hundi, hawala, and businesses social media groups. So, the national economy could be set on a sustainable upward trajectory in the future.