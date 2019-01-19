Pakistan’s exports will reach all time high in 2019, says Razak Dawood

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Adviser to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood has claimed that the Pakistan’s exports will hit the record high in the 2019.

Dawood said this while addressing to a conference in Karachi on Saturday. He said that despite difficulties, the country’s economy is headed towards improvement.

Adviser to premier added the current account deficit is a challenge and the government is taking emergency measures to fix it and adding that the business community and the government can work together to overcome challenges.

He further said that we are working on a strategy to increase exports, adding government will take exports up to $27 billion for the current year.

Dawood claimed that December 2018 recorded better performance than December 2017.

“We have acquired a $1 billion market from China for export of tea and rice,” Razak Dawood shared.

Stating that food and agriculture group Cargill Inc has expressed interest in investing some $200 million in Pakistan, the adviser to the premier on commerce, investment and industry said, “Cargill will invest in seed oil business.”

“I confess I could not focus on edible oil as I was concentrating on other sectors. If farmers are helped in producing edible oil, then foreign exchange will be saved,” he added.

“We will take edible oil industry very far,” Razak Dawood promised.