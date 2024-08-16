Pakistan’s father-son duo make Guinness world record

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Pakistani Multi Guinness World Records title holder Irfan Mehsood and his son Sufiyan Mehsood have made a new record this year for fastest time to climb around a person, the website for the awards said.

Mehsood, a mixed martial arts athlete from the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, this month attained the title of becoming the first Pakistani to hold 100 Guinness World Records.

This June, he also made a new record with his son Sufiyan, breaking the record of India’s K. Gokulnath and MV Arjun Priyan.

“The fastest time to climb around a person is 7.87 seconds and was achieved by Irfan Mehsood and Sufiyan Mehsood (both Pakistan) in Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan, on 19 June 2024,” the Guinness World Records website said. “Irfan is a multiple Guinness World Records title holder.”

“At such a young age, Sufiyan Mehsood has made a Guiness World Record, making the name of his parents and his country proud,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a message on Thursday.

“Talented children like Sufiyan Mehsood are a guarantee of Pakistan’s bright future.”

Mehsood, a 33-year-old native of the South Waziristan tribal district, holds records for the most push-ups, squats, jumping jacks, squat thrusts, step-ups, knee strikes, elbow strikes, side jumps and high jumps.

Italian weightlifter Marcello Ferri had set a world record by lifting a 40-pound weight with his toe for a minute and 32 seconds. This was broken by Mehsood by lifting the same weight for three minutes and 20 seconds.

Mehsood has broken the records of 16 countries so far including the United States, Britain, India, China, Norway, Germany, France, Finland, Philippines, Spain, Italy, Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq, Pakistan and Syria. He also received a presidential award in 2023.

“Irfan Mehsud is the first Pakistani athlete to achieve 100 Guinness World Records,” All Pakistan MMA President Babar Raja told Arab News earlier this month. “There is no limelight in the district he hails from but he is still able to get widespread fame in MMA as an athlete.”

Raja said the All Pakistan MMA Federation was working to award Mehsood a senior role in the body so that others could benefit from his experience.

