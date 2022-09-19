Pakistan’s floods; death toll touched 1,545

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The total death toll due to devastating monsoon floods across the country on Monday was reported as 1,545 amid property losses whereas no one perished in the past 24 hours.

Moreover, 12,860 individuals were reported injured since the onset of the rainy season. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a 24-hour situation report released on routine basis that accounted overall life, property and infrastructure losses due to the heavy rains which lashed out various parts of the country. The water inundation in many areas due to heavy rains and flash floods caused damage to 14,384 houses and killed 15,910 livestock animals in the flood-hit areas including 3,714 fully damaged and 10,670 got partially damaged during rains.

However the cumulative damages so far stated that almost 12,716 km road, 374 bridges and 19,58,362 houses got damaged and 959,819 livestock animals got killed due to the heavy rains in various districts of all the provinces including that of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The NDMA report highlighted that 81 districts across the country were notified as calamity hit areas with some 33,046,329 people affected, 179,281 individuals rescued in various rescue operations and 546,288 people inhabited in camps.

The joint surveys for damage assessment were started in 30 districts of Balochistan and some 32 teams were deployed for the survey that was likely to be completed by September 25. In GB, six teams were deployed in the region that started the survey from September 12 and was expected to complete by September 20. In Punjab, three survey teams were deployed in the field that initiated the survey from September 12 and was expected to complete by September 30. In KP, some six teams were on the ground to initiate the survey that commenced on September 15 and would be completed by October 15. In Sindh, the survey would commence as soon as practically possible and was expected to commence from September 25.

Crisis of Manchar Lake persists after deluge: The water level of Manchar Lake decreased by one foot while1.5 lac cusecs flood water began to flow into the Indus River from both Udal canal and Karampur. As per details, the water level in Manchar lake decreased by one foot and reached 120.5 RL while flood water of Balochistan continues to enter Manchar lake through the MNV drain.

Meanwhile, the flood situation persists in 10 union councils of Tehsil Sehwan. To add salt to the injuries, the district administration has failed to provide relief to the victims. The flood-stricken people appealed to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to help them.

On the other side, the Larkana-Hyderabad-Indus Highway road has been completely closed due to floods since the 16th causing severe difficulties for people who are travelling from Larkana and Dadu to Sehwan and Hyderabad to Karachi. Moreover, flood water has not been receded yet and 5 to 8 feet flood water is still on Indus Highway Road. Small bridges have collapsed in several places in the wake of flood water. However, the road coming from Tilti to Bhan Syedabad city became operational for commuters after14 days.

Meanwhile, the National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) on Monday released the details of weather and of relief operations that had been carried out for the rescue of people stranded in the flood-hit areas of the country.

It rained with thunderstorm in Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during the last 24 hours. The weather remained warm and dry elsewhere in the country. Yesterday, the highest temperature was recorded at 41 degrees Celsius in Sibi, Nokundi and Dalbandin. During the next 24 hours, the weather is likely to remain hot and dry in plains of the country. However, there is a possibility of rain with thunderstorm in northeast Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. During the last 24 hours, no damage to infrastructure and private property had been recorded. Collectively, 12,716 kilometers of roads and 374 bridges have been damaged so far.

Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad and Larkana are among the districts of Sindh that had been most affected by rains and floods. The Pakistan Army Aviation Corps carried out 569 flights to rescue the people stranded in different flood-hit areas. As many as 4,653 stranded people were rescued through helicopters. During the last 24 hours, 18.4 tonnes of relief goods were also delivered to the flood-hit people through 12 flights.

A total of 147 relief camps and 220 relief collection points are functioning for the flood victims across the country. So far, 9563.6 tonnes of ration and 1619.7 tonnes of food items have been collected. 9177,878 medicines have been collected at the relief collection centers.

So far, 9,365 tonnes of food and 1,585 tonnes of edibles have been distributed to the flood victims. 8832,678 medicines have been distributed to the flood-hit people. Over 300 medical camps have been set up for the flood victims. So far, over 319049 patients have been treated in the medical camps. All the patients have been provided with three to five days of free medication.

