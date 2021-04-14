Pakistan’s focus on geo-economics shaping its domestic and foreign policy to better serve the interest of Pakistan – Dr. Asad

Washington DC, April 11, 2021

“PakLaunch, an online community of Pakistani diaspora, held a virtual conversation with Dr. Asad Majeed Khan, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, on Economic and Technological opportunities in Pakistan-US relationship.

During his remarks, Ambassador Khan highlighted how Pakistan’s focus on geo-economics was shaping its domestic and foreign policy to better serve the interest of the people of Pakistan. In this context, Pakistan was also leveraging its geo-economic potential to strengthen its trade, investment and people to people ties with the US.

Ambassador Khan said that the Government of Pakistan was committed to utilizing the untapped potential of our diaspora for the socio-economic development of Pakistan. He highlighted the various steps taken by the Government to engage with the diaspora, particularly in science and technology (S&T) sector, including establishment of Science and Diplomacy Division at Pakistan’s Foreign Office, launch of Diaspora Research and Innovation Network (DORIN) and hosting of a Virtual Start-up Summit. Such engagements, he added, would help create necessary research and innovation linkages, and facilitate conversations as well as exchange of ideas and knowledge between diaspora and local startups.

Ambassador Khan also apprised the participants on various initiatives by the Government to facilitate ease of doing business in Pakistan including launch of Roshan Digital Account (RDA), Raast payment system and liberalization of visa regime. The Ambassador also took questions from the participants related to investment opportunities in Pakistan, outsourcing of IT services from Pakistan to the US and incentives for diaspora willing to return to Pakistan”.