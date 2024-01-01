Pakistan’s foreign policy holding the line as times change

Salman Bashir

Foreign policy is an extension of domestic policies — geared to maximize benefits. While the defense of sovereignty, territorial integrity and economic development are constants, these need to be pursued intelligently, according to the circumstances and thus require constant adjustments.

As Pakistan navigates the complexities of a rapidly changing world, its foreign policy must continue to adapt and respond to emerging challenges. This requires a nuanced understanding of the country’s core interests, as well as a willingness to engage in ‘pragmatic’ and ‘flexible’ diplomacy.

In the post-9/11 era, Pakistan’s foreign policy was shaped by the country’s participation in the global war on terror. While our decision to ally with the United States helped in securing significant economic and military aid, it resulted also in thousands of lives lost, fracturing of the national socio-economic fabric, the inculcation of a militant outlook and continuing terror attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Pakistan cannot wish away its geography. Relations with India, Afghanistan, Iran and China are less than satisfactory, and our 2019 decision to minimize relations with India needs to be reassessed. It is true that Prime Minister Modi’s government is not interested in restoring relations with Pakistan, but nothing prevents Pakistan from taking small, minimal steps to indicate its willingness to re-engage with India. For instance, efforts need to be made to re-appoint High Commissioners. Possibly restoring trade ties and normalizing the visa and travel regime between the two countries could make a huge difference.

The issue of the TTP should not be mixed up with the overall tenor of Pakistan — Afghanistan relations. Russia, China and Iran have good relations with the Taliban, and hopefully, the reappointment of Mohammed Sadiq as Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan signifies a change of direction.

With Iran, we need to work on the gas pipeline project and take necessary steps to enhance trade. With China, we need to be mindful of our special and historic relations and show maturity in ironing out problems rising out of terror attacks against Chinese nationals in Pakistan. Practical cooperation is the only way forward.

Historically, Pakistan’s relationship with the US has been transactional, with the US providing military aid in exchange for Pakistan’s cooperation on counter-terrorism and other security issues. However, American withdrawal from Afghanistan and its shifting priorities in the region require Pakistan to reassess its relationship with the US and explore new areas of cooperation. The idea of balancing relations with the US and China is inherently flawed. Our interests should determine the complexion of the relationship with both separately.

The Middle East’s shifting landscape has significant implications for Pakistan. The country’s relationships with key Middle Eastern players, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been strengthened in recent years. Meanwhile, the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and several Arab states, including the UAE and Bahrain, have significant implications for Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The genocide in Gaza and the liquidation of Hezbollah in Lebanon and now the Syrian crisis all have Israeli footprints — the culmination process of creating a Greater Israel. Pakistan has traditionally been a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause. On Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, Pakistan has taken a principled line. Given Pakistan’s internal issues, this is a safe way to lend support to the Palestinians and reiterate support for the unity and sovereignty of Lebanon and Syria.

Pakistan faces significant challenges in a rapidly changing world, and its foreign policy must adapt and respond to these changes. By engaging in pragmatic and flexible diplomacy, and by prioritizing regional cooperation and stability, Pakistan can protect its interests and promote regional stability.

Courtesy: arabnews