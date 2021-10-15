Pakistan’s Head of High Performance Coaching Grant Bradburn steps down from his post

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Head of High Performance Coaching and former New Zealand cricketer Grant Bradburn has stepped down from his post to pursue new opportunities, ending a three-year stint in the country, the PCB announced on Friday.

The former New Zealand Test spinner also served Pakistan cricket as the national side’s fielding coach from September 2018 to June 2020, before taking on the development of coaching responsibilities.

”It has been an honour and privilege to serve Pakistan, providing challenge and support, to drive the players, coaches, and teams forward. I will leave PCB grateful for the wonderful opportunities and the experiences I have gained,” Bradburn was quoted as saying in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) release.

Bradburn is the fifth high-profile resignation since former Test captain Ramiz Raja took charge as PCB chief.

Soon after Ramiz was elected, the head coach of the Pakistan team, Misbah-ul-Haq, and bowling coach, Waqar Younis had resigned followed by the resignations of CEO Wasim Khan and now Babar Hameed, the head of Marketing.

The 55-year-old Bradburn said the COVID-19 regulations had made it difficult for him to spend time with his family. ”My wife Maree and three children have also sacrificed a lot in allowing me to serve Pakistan cricket. Covid-19 regulations made it challenging for them to visit Pakistan and feel the warmth, love, and friendship this country offers.

”It is now time for me to prioritize family and move forward to the next coaching challenge.”

Director High Performance, Nadeem Khan: “Grant served Pakistan cricket with passion and dedication. He was always full of energy and ideas, a number of which he implemented following the restructuring of the National High Performance Centre. I thank Grant for his contributions to Pakistan cricket and wish him well in his future endeavours.”