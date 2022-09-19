Pakistan’s jerseys for the T20 World Cup revealed

F.P. Report

LAHORE The wait is over as the jerseys of the Pakistan men’s team for the T20 World Cup have been unveiled on the official merchandise store of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The jersey has been named ‘Thunder’ as the design is imprinted with green and aqua blue on both main and clash jerseys. The official hashtag for the jersey is #GreenThunder.

Fans have been provided with two options to buy the jersey, fan and pro versions. The fan version costs PKR 2500, while the pro version costs PKR 4500.

Pakistan men’s and women’s teams will don this jersey during the 2022-23 season. PCB also released a kit launch video featuring Pakistan captain Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Kainat Imtiaz and Fatima Sana.

Pakistan will start their T20 World Cup campaign on October 23 against India in Melbourne.