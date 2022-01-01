Pakistan’s journey for peaceful nuclear energy

Pakistan’s Nuclear Power Plant, K-3 has completed loading of nuclear fuel to its second 1,100 megawatt nuclear power plant after getting a formal fuel load permit from Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA). According to reports, Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-3 (K-3) is in the final stages of commissioning after satisfactory operational and safety tests. The plant is expected to begin its operation by the end of March 2022. The official statement revealed that with the introduction of K-2 and K-3 into the national grid, the share of nuclear power in the energy mix of Pakistan will exceed 10 percent of total energy requirements of the Country.

The energy deficient Pakistan had been struggling for economical and sustainable energy resources to fulfill its energy needs during recent years. However, being a non-signatory state of Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Nuclear Supplier Group (NSG) largely remained reluctant to trade in nuclear plants or material with Pakistan, which restricted Country’s ability to develop its civil nuclear energy capability in the past. However, People’ Republic of China (PRC) remained steadfast in its support to Pakistan by providing necessary technical and financial assistance to fulfill energy needs through peaceful nuclear energy. Presently, Pakistan has five operational Nuclear power plants having production capacity of 2242 MWe which constitutes about 8% of total energy requirements of the country. After completion of K-3 Nuclear Power Plant, additional 1104 MWe will be added into mainstream, thus the share of nuclear energy in the national electricity grid would reach at 10 percent of total consumption.

China-Pakistan technical cooperation in the Nuclear Power Generation Program of Pakistan began with the signing of Agreement for Cooperation in Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy between the two countries in 1986. Later, Pak-China cooperation was further strengthened through a contract between China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) and Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) for construction of a 325 megawatt Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR) at Chashma in December 1991. After successful completion of Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit 1 and 2, Pakistan and China set a discourse for construction of two 1100 MWe Nuclear Power Plants at Karachi during 2013. The recent fuel loading in the K-3 Nuclear Reactor marked an important milestone that coincided with three decades of successful nuclear cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Presently, Pakistan is actively working to achieve the goal of 8800 MWe Nuclear energy production through domestic sources by 2030. The Government of Pakistan is in consultation with IAEA for provision of IAEA’s nuclear safeguards for its nuclear power plants including Chuchma1 & 2, K2 and K-3, which would further pave the path for IAEA’s cooperation with Pakistan in the Nuclear Energy field. In fact, Pakistan is planning to construct several nuclear reactors to meet its rising energy demands, to curb greenhouse gas emission and counter products of climate change through low carbon electricity generation in the country.

Recently, Pakistan has signed an agreement with IAEA to enhance collaboration with IAEA’s member states for peaceful use of Nuclear energy in the field of agriculture, health, training and regulatory affairs. Currently, Pakistan is in a position to benefit the world from its knowledge and expertise in the atomic energy realm and hopefully it will achieve self-sufficiency in the use of peaceful nuclear energy in coming years.