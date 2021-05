F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Irman Khan on Monday formally launched the country’s first Green Eurobond (Indus bond) by Wapda to meet the financial needs relating to the construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

The bond has been floated for 10 years to raise $500 million at a competitive price of about 7.5 per cent interest rate.

He lauded Chairman Wapda and his team for the achievement of securing bonds in international market, at the launch ceremony.