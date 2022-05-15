Pakistan’s new airline Fly Jinnah to start operations by June

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan airspace is set to get crowded as Fly Jinnah, a proposed low-cost carrier, prepares to take wing by June.

The airline has already commenced recruitment drives for cabin crew in Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore. Fly Jinnah will operate flights between Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

The airline has announced to charge the lowest fare for the travellers for its domestic flights.

“Fly Jinnah will benefit from the experience of Air Arabia, which is its minority stakeholder,” an aviation expert from Pakistan said. “It will be essentially a low-cost airline, just like its partner.”

“The airline will begin operating domestically with three leased A320 aircraft and will gradually expand to international routes after a year of successful domestic operations following the addition of aircraft,” the insider said.

