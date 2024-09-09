Pakistan’s newly commissioned warship visits Saudi Arabia on maiden voyage

F P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A newly commissioned Pakistani warship, PNS Hunain, visited Jeddah on its first international voyage and conducted a bilateral exercise with the kingdom’s naval forces, Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia said on Sunday.

PNS Hunain, an Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV), was commissioned into the Pakistan Navy in July this year during a ceremony held at Constanta Port in Romania.

The vessel is equipped with advanced electronic warfare systems and is designed for multi-purpose operations, including anti-ship and anti-air warfare.

It also supports search and rescue missions, maritime security operations and can embark helicopters for extended operations.

“The newly commissioned PNS Hunain visited #Jeddah on its maiden voyage,” the Pakistan Embassy in Riyadh informed in a social media post. “Also conducted bilateral exercise with #RSNF Ship Al Riyadh.”

The Pakistan Navy regularly participates in both bilateral and multilateral exercises, particularly with regional countries, to enhance interoperability and ensure collective maritime security.

It is also actively involved in addressing non-traditional threats such as piracy, contributing to the safe passage of trade through critical sea lanes, particularly in the Indian Ocean.

