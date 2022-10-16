Pakistan’s nuclear weapons are well protected by Pak Army: Shujaat

LAHORE (NNI): Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) supremo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Sunday said that the country’s nuclear weapons are well protected by the Pakistan Army.

The PML-Q supremo lashed out at US President Joe Biden by terming his [Biden’s] statement in this regard as ‘baseless’.

The former prime minister [Chaudhry Shujaat] said, “Before the 2008 general elections, the current US president [Joe Biden] visited our home with Senator John Kerry and Chuck Hagel and praised Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s education policies. Subsequently, they went on to say that if PML-Q wins the elections, then we will not accept the result.”

“They [Biden and his aides] reiterated this in an interview, to which Pervaiz Elahi asked them what their reaction would be if something like that was said in their election campaign.

On this, the US senator changed the subject and started praising Punjab’s health and education sectors. Speaking further about nuclear weapons, the former prime minister [Chaudhury Shujaat] said, “Our nuclear programme has been supported by 220 million people. Pakistan has never been irresponsible since it began its nuclear programme .

Our nuclear weapons are safer than India and other countries. There is no logic in bringing Pakistan’s nuclear programme into the discussion.”

