Pakistan’s performance in WC is not bad at all: Moin Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan former captain Moin Khan believes the 1992 champions did not have a disastrous World Cup campaign despite standing on the verge of ouster.

“Look if we win against Bangladesh we would end the World Cup with five wins out of nine with one match abandoned which is not a bad performance by my standards. So, whatever the PCB does it needs to think very carefully because just changing faces or positions will not help,” Moin said while talking to private sports channel.