Pakistan’s population bomb and our response

British High Commissioner has sensitized Pakistanis that the Country’s population was going to double in the next 30 years putting a huge burden on its resources that demanded proper response to address the pressing issue. The British envoy shared these thoughts during a seminar in connection with World Population Day in Islamabad on Tuesday. According to Christian Turner, the business-as-usual approach needs to stop. It is important to talk about family planning. The UK is the largest donor to Family Planning in Pakistan and has been supporting the country since 2012.

While addressing the World Population Day seminar via a video testimonial, President Dr. Arif Alvi expressed concern over the constant population growth and the meager resources available in Pakistan. According to him, the government needs to exercise all options to sensitize the public about the negative implications of population growth not only on human health, especially of mother and child, but also on the economic as well as social life of people.

Pakistan a country of over 122 million people is facing tremendous challenges in respect of the provision of basics of life to its population including food, pure water, quality education, medical and sanitation services, a healthy environment, and other comforts to its entire population, which is increasing unhinderedly at the rate of 3.6 percent. According to UN’s demographic projections for Pakistan, the country’s current population would touch 245 million by 2030, while it will become double in the next 30 years. The overwhelming increase in population poses a grave threat to the Country because of high unemployment and low economic growth coupled with meager economic resources, shrinking cultivated fields, and an absence of awareness about the severity of the problem among the masses. The successive governments had made efforts to control the high birth rate and initiated a family planning campaign but failed due to public misconception and opposition from religious seminaries and a lack of trained and motivated staff.

For the first time in history, the PPP government under Shaheed Mutarma Benazir Bhutto launched a countrywide comprehensive population control program through Lady Health Workers (LHW) and entailed the concept of two children per family, however, the program could not produce desired results due to strong opposition from the Conservatives majority section of the country. Presently, the Ministry of National Health Services has initiated an awareness campaign along with the provision of family planning education and medical facilities through LHWs and dedicated family planning centers in urban and rural areas to reduce the birth rate from 3.6 to 2.2 by 2030.

Presently, the ever-growing populace has shaped the country into a gigantic bomb, because nonstop reproduction has caused multiple challenges for the policymakers and rendered the country’s vulnerable to food insecurity, malnutrition, water scarcity, unemployment, and poverty along with widening the gap between inhabitants vis-a-vis resources and living standard of the public.

The need for family planning remains staggeringly high in Pakistan throughout history, however, the challenge has become formidable for a resource-deficient country and there is a dire need for a whole-hearted nationwide approach to remove all obstacles including misconceptions, communication gaps between the life partners, lack of trained health staff and family planning facilities across the country along with necessary legislation. Therefore, all citizens of the country should play a constructive role in the resolution of this acute problem, to build a better and prosperous Pakistan.