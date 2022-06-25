Pakistan’s quest for peace and Indian Hegemony

Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad has declared that India is a state sponsor of terrorism and it has no locus standi to finger out other nation on the issue. Pakistan’s position regarding friendly cooperative relations with neighbors including India, the need for a result oriented and meaningful dialogue, which can lead to progress on outstanding issues, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, is very clear.

While responding to a media query regarding Indian response over Pakistan’s sincere calls for improvement of bilateral relations with its eastern neighbour, Asim categorically clarified that Kashmir is a long standing and core dispute between the two nations besides other multiple issues which is persistently bleeding over the past seven decades. According to him, India had disturbed the normal working environment in August 2019 and the onus is therefore on India to create a conducive environment for positive engagement between the two countries.

He accused India of using the ploy of terrorism to undermine the legitimate struggle for self-determination of the Kashmiri people and escape International criticism on its widespread atrocities and human rights violations in IIOJK.

Pakistan and India are two major nations in South Asia, both nuclear armed neighbors are home to one fourth of the population of the plant which is facing grave risk of a nuclear conflict on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. The two countries had fought four wars and countless skirmishes on the Line of Control in the past, while Modi led BJP Hindutva regime in India is continuously deteriorating the situation through its illegal actions to change dynamics of Kashmir issue through unilateral actions including revoking of Kashmir special status under Indian constitution, demographic changes and other administrative measures.

However, Pakistani leadership has always endeavoured to improve bilateral relations to resolve all outstanding issues and promote economic cooperation .

Pakistan has demonstrated its commitment for peace and friendly neighbourhood in South Asia several times in the past, while the coalition government also upheld this traditional legacy, that has not been taken in a positive sense by RSS-BJP goons in New Delhi and they tried to malign Pakistan through failed Doctrine.

Pakistani Strategists must understand that peace never comes through weakness and passivism but an offensive diplomacy, powerful military and financial stability are essential to knockdown the rival in any field. Presently, soil is fertile and there are countless avenues to exploit India’s weakness. Hence, Pakistan must intensify its pressure on India at the UN, global Human Rights forums, ICJ and ICC to censure India on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, after that Modi’s colleagues will rush to the table.